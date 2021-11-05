A drastic change in how county supervisorial districts are configured could spell political doom for Tehachapi area residents.
That's the word from the board of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, which has issued an urgent call for members to provide feedback to the Kern County Board of Supervisors before or during its special meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
Currently, all of the Tehachapi area is part of Supervisorial District 2, represented by Zack Scrivner. The district extends east to the San Bernardino County line, including Mojave, Rosamond and California City. A westward portion of the district includes Taft and Maricopa.
The northern part of eastern Kern County, as well as the Rosedale area of Bakersfield, is designated as Supervisorial District 1 and includes the Kern River Valley communities as well as the city of Ridgecrest. This area is currently represented by Supervisor Phillip Peters.
Using data from the 2020 Census, the county board is required to ensure that districts have equivalent populations. And in keeping with a 2018 court order, at least two of the five districts must have Latino-majority populations.
Several proposals are being considered by the board and all but two proposals would essentially combine all of eastern Kern County into one district while creating another district in the San Joaquin Valley.
In an email, the GTEDC board called on members to send feedback to the board to support either Kern County Draft Plan A or Kern County Draft Plan A2. Both maps keep the current composition of having two supervisors represent eastern Kern County.
"Others have proposed additional maps that focus only on the metropolitan areas in the Valley and would strip the economically-diverse eastern Kern County of our logical and fair representation from two board members to one," the GTEDC board said in an email to members.
In an opinion piece published on Nov. 10, Scrivner also encouraged public participation.
"Without your input, persons outside your community will define what issues should be supported and how you are best represented," he wrote.
Anyone who wants to provide the board with feedback may use the online form at https://tinyurl.com/adabftzv.
The county board has also scheduled a Redistricting Hearing during a special meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8. The meeting will be held at 1115 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield.
Following the public hearing, the board is expected to provide direction to take any needed action to prepare for final adoption on Nov. 16.
