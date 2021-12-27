The Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council will not hold a meeting in January.
In an email announcement Dec. 27, it was noted that the organization's board canceled the meeting to allow investors a little more time to get into business in the new year.
The next meeting is now set for Feb. 2, at which time the board will share its 2022 vision for the organization.
Typically, the organization holds a meeting at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Slice of Life Enrichment School located at 48771 W. Valley Boulevard.
More information about the organization is available online at tehachapiedc.org.
—Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.