Continuing a theme of workforce development, the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council welcomed a speaker from Cerro Coso Community College on April 6.
Nicole Griffin, dean of career technical education at the college, shared information about the college’s programs including those at its Tehachapi campus.
A part of Kern Community College District — which includes Bakersfield and Porterville colleges — Cerro Coso has the largest service area of any community college in California, a whopping 18,500 square miles.
Headquartered in Ridgecrest, the college also has campuses in Mammoth, Bishop, Lake Isabella and Edwards Air Force Base. Cerro Coso has had a presence in Tehachapi since 2015.
The Tehachapi campus is part of the college’s East Kern Center, which encompasses the communities of Boron, California City, Mojave and Edwards AFB, in addition to Tehachapi. Enrollment trends show the East Kern Center growing faster in recent years than other campuses or online.
And, Griffin said, although enrollment across the college has declined, East Kern is the second largest of the college’s modalities and has declined less than others — only 4.7 percent since 2016 compared to a 9.4 percent reduction in online and 43.1 percent reduction at the main campus. Enrollment has declined even more in Bishop (down 79 percent), Mammoth (down 87.4 percent) and Kern River Valley (down 66 percent).
Referencing concern late last year that the college might lose its lease in Tehachapi, Griffin said the college “is here to stay.” As reported earlier, an arrangement appears to have been worked out to allow Cerro Coso to remain on the campus of Tehachapi Education Center on Snyder Avenue for three years and in the meantime officials will be looking for a permanent location.
“It was a good thing,” Griffin said of the potential of losing the lease, “because it got us thinking about the long run. What are we in this community? What are we doing here? How can we serve our students and our population?”
She said the college is really excited about its future in Tehachapi.
In addition to offering 31 associate degrees, 25 certificates of achievement and two job skills certificates, Griffin noted the college has had eight new programs approved by the state and is developing six others.
Programs in development include forestry management, wildland fire training, truck driving, modern police science, AWS certification for cloud computing and — last but certainly not least, registered nursing.
The college also offers non-credit courses to provide short-term workforce training and works with employers to provide tailored training on a contract basis.
Josh Pierce, president of GTEDC, said in February that the organization plans a continued focus on workforce development, with a specific emphasis on the top three fields with the highest number of openings. These are high-skilled medical such as nurses and specialists; scientists and mathematicians and skilled trades such as electricians, carpenters, machinists, mechanics, welders and plumbers.
He noted at the recent meeting that he and David Butler, president of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, have both signed letters supporting development of an RN program at Cerro Coso.
“We have also connected with a large manufacturing employer who is seeking to develop some new programs,” Pierce said. He noted that the employer, Cerro Coso and the school district plan to meet to identify specifically what jobs they expect to have, what skills will be needed and how the college can close that gap.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.