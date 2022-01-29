Two speakers will kick off the new year for the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
The organization's first meeting of the year will be at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Attendees are welcome to arrive as early as 7 a.m. for networking.
Speakers will be Josh Pierce, new president of the board of directors, and Greg Garrett, Tehachapi city manager.
Pierce, who is community integration director for Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, will provide investors with an update on the GTEDC's new initiative to increase workforce development locally by targeting specific industries and partnerships.
Garrett will present an update on the city's budget and funding priorities in the coming year.
And, as usual, there will be time for updates from economic development partners and announcements from local businesses and community members.
The economic development group is implementing new strategies to increase workforce development in 2022 and 2023, Pierce said in a press release. By developing the local workforce, the council achieves multiple goals of supporting business, increasing the economic climate and improving community health, he noted.
Pierce said the initiatives focus on three pillar industries: Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); skilled trades, such as plumbing, welding or electrical work; and health care.
The council is connecting with colleges and high schools to discuss labor shortages and increase participation in identified STEM and skilled trade programs.
The aim, Pierce noted, is to increase the pipeline to fill industry-specific jobs in the area, such as at Edwards Air Force Base, Virgin Galactic, China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station and Rio Tinto.
The organization also plans to implement initiatives to help high school seniors enroll in medical assistant certification programs. Students working as MAs can then complete certifications to become licensed vocational nurses and eventually registered nurses.
The goal of these development strategies is to increase employment and job opportunities for community members of the Greater Tehachapi area. By increasing employment, the initiatives have trickle-down effects of improving economic well-being, Pierce said.
He added that these strategies also align with the mission of Adventist Health to improve wellness and quality of life in the community.
“A workforce with more economic stability directly leads to a healthier community,” he said. “With these initiatives, we’ll see a community that has higher health literacy, healthcare access and an increased ability to advocate for themselves.”
— Claudia Elliott
