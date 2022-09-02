Curt Hildebrand, senior vice president, commercial affairs, for Hydrostor will speak at this month’s meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at The Village Collective Downtown, 122 S. Green St., Tehachapi. Networking begins at 7 a.m.
Hydrostor is working its way through the permitting process for the Willow Rock Energy Storage Center (formerly called Gem Energy Storage Center) proposed to be built on about 70 acres west of Rosamond near Tehachapi-Willow Springs and Sweetser roads — about 25 miles southeast of Tehachapi.
According to the company’s website, the project “will store excess generation from solar and wind projects during periods of low customer demand by compressing air and storing it on the project site.” During periods of higher customer demand or low supply, the company explains, the high-pressure air will be used to “generate emissions-free electricity to meet real-time electrical load and enhance overall grid reliability.”
The California Energy Commission voted 4-0 in July to move the project to a more advanced review phase, according to a report published by The Bakersfield Californian.
The CEC held a meeting in Rosamond Aug. 11 and Greg Wood, a director of the Rosamond Community Services District, attended that meeting, according to a report from the Antelope Valley Press. The newspaper reported that Wood expressed concerns about the project's need for water at a recent meeting of the CSD board.
If approved, the company projects that it could be in service by 2028 and that the project would have an estimated peak workforce of 700 jobs during construction, 25 to 40 full-time equivalent jobs during operation and more than $500 million of regional direct and indirect economic impacts.
More information about the proposed Willow Rock Energy Storage Center is available on the CEC website at bit.ly/3COKgdk.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
