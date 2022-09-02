GTEDC speaker Hildebrand.jpeg

Curt Hildebrand

Curt Hildebrand, senior vice president, commercial affairs, for Hydrostor will speak at this month’s meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.

The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at The Village Collective Downtown, 122 S. Green St., Tehachapi. Networking begins at 7 a.m.