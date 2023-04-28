The Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council will hear an update from the Tehachapi Winegrowers Commission at its May 3 meeting.
GTEDC President Mary Beth Garrison said the commission’s presentation will be an expansion of its usual report to the group.
“They are embarking on some innovative marketing campaigns, and it is worthwhile for the whole EDC to understand,” she said. “I am super excited for the steps they are making right now.”
The GTEDC meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m., with networking at 7 a.m., at The Village Collective, 122 S. Green St. (enter from F Street).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.