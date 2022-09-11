Jon Hammond has been appointed to a seat on the Tehachapi Resource Conservation District Board of Directors.
California Public Resources Code Division 9 established resource conservation districts to conserve soil and water, control runoff, prevent and control soil erosion, manage watersheds, protect water quality and develop water storage and distribution.
RCDs are special districts, set up to be locally governed agencies with their own locally appointed or elected, independent boards of directors. Members of the Tehachapi RCD board are appointed by the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
Hammond’s appointment took place at the board’s Aug. 23 meeting. It is effective through Nov. 29, 2024. The position has been vacant since mid-2016.
Other members of the board are President Julia Barraclough, Vice President Ed Duggan, Secretary Cheryl Casdorph and Jeannine Giuffre.
California RCDs implement projects on public and private lands. They also educate landowners and the public about resource conservation. The Tehachapi RCD, originally called the Tehachapi Soil Conservation District, was formed in 1947. The district’s 1961 watershed planning project led to formation of the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District in 1965.
The district board typically meets at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Agendas and other information about the district are online at tehachapircd.org.
