Kern County Public Works will hold another household hazardous waste collection event in Tehachapi on Jan. 29. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.
The event is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, 112001 Tehachapi Blvd.
When traveling with household hazardous waste to any event or facility, it’s important to practice safe transportation procedures. Please follow these safety guidelines:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Do not mix materials.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
Residential hazardous wastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment. These products include household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products and fluids. Even though a product can be easily purchased at the local store, it can still be harmful to you, your family, and the environment.
More information on household hazardous waste, collection events, and guidelines is available online at kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.