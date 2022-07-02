Kern County Public Works will host a free household hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
Additionally, residential HHW can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities: Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard St.: open every Wednesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin St., Building #2: open the first Saturday of every other month (January, March, May, July, September and November), from 9 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.