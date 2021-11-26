The Kern County Public Works Department is hosting a household hazardous waste-collection event on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Tehachapi.
The collection is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, according to a Kern County news release.
Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at the one-day collection event, according to officials. Commercial or business waste won’t be accepted.
Additionally, residential hazardous household waste can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities: Metro-Bakersfield SWF (4951 Standard St., Bakersfield), is open every Wednesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Mojave SWF (17035 Finnin St., Mojave), is open the first Saturday of every other month (including January, March, May, etc.) from 9 a.m. to noon; and the Ridgecrest SWF (3301 Bowman Road, Ridgecrest), is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The facilities will be closed on Christmas Day.
For more information on household hazardous waste, collection events, and guidelines, visit kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste.
