Kern County Public Works will hold a household hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
Additionally, residential hazardous waste can always be dropped off at permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities.
When traveling with such waste to any event or facility: transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container; make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled; do not mix materials; and keep materials separated and away from passengers.
