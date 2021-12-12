Although the board of directors of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District recently changed its regular monthly meeting time to be at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, for December the meeting will be on the second Tuesday.
According to CEO Caroline Wasielewski, this month’s meeting will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the district’s office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi.
Agenda information is available online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
