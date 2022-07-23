Expect to see grading of the vacant lot on West E Street, where the former hospital was located, as the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District prepares for a future community center to be built there.
A bid for grading at a cost of $48,000 was approved by directors at their meeting July 19. Directors also authorized CEO Carolyn Wasielewski and attorney Scott Nave to work with board President Mike Nixon to execute an agreement with the engineering and design firm 4Creeks of Visalia.
Pre-design architectural services proposed by 4Creeks in response to an earlier RFP (request for proposal) from the district totaled $11,800. For this fee the firm will develop overall floor plans, site plans and 3D models to help district directors understand what can be built. The scope of work does not include assisting the district in preparing an RFP for contractors or managing the construction process through completion.
In earlier discussions the board indicated an interest in a modular building to include offices and meeting rooms. The board has indicated it wants the new building to serve unmet health needs in the community and be a source of revenue for the district.
Director Carl Gehricke did not participate in discussions about the grading or building plan and did not vote on the approval actions due to potential conflict of interest as he owns property next to the vacant land.
Other matters
Also on the agenda for the meeting was consideration of a board policy for paid time off and extended sick leave. Director Duane Moats suggested that it was an extremely liberal policy and asked that the item be tabled.
Board member Christine Sherrill announced that she will not run for reelection to the board. Her seat is one of three four-year seats and one two-year seat up for election in November. Board President Nixon and Director William Steele said they will run for reelection to their four-year seats. Gehricke was appointed last year to fill a vacancy and said he will run for election to the two-year seat.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
