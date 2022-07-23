Expect to see grading of the vacant lot on West E Street, where the former hospital was located, as the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District prepares for a future community center to be built there.

A bid for grading at a cost of $48,000 was approved by directors at their meeting July 19. Directors also authorized CEO Carolyn Wasielewski and attorney Scott Nave to work with board President Mike Nixon to execute an agreement with the engineering and design firm 4Creeks of Visalia.