The chairperson of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District would like to find a way to have Adventist Health buy the hospital in Capital Hills that opened in November 2018 and continues to be owned by the district.
Mike Nixon’s comment came during a discussion of goals at the district board of directors’ meeting on Jan. 18.
Adventist Health, a faith-based nonprofit health system, is about five years into a 30-year lease with the district to operate the hospital. As part of that deal, Adventist Health provided funds to complete construction and took over management of operations. The district broke ground for the new hospital in early 2013, but the project stalled when it ran out of money in 2014. Taxpayers continue to be assessed for payments the district must make to pay off $66.7 million in bonds authorized in elections in 2003 and 2009.
Because the district still owns the property, Adventist Health is required to seek board approval prior to certain activities, such as building additional facilities.
Nixon said finding a way for Adventist Health to purchase the property — perhaps with long-term financing from the district — would relieve taxpayers of the burden of paying off bonds and give Adventist Health more freedom. In December the district completed a refinancing of its bond debt that it said will achieve more than $7.6 million in gross debt service savings for taxpayers over the next 28 years.
In June 2016, voters in the district overwhelmingly approved Measure H, with more than 89 percent in favor of the proposal. The ballot specifically asked: “In order to maintain access to hospital emergency, in-patient, surgical, radiology, laboratory, dietary, anesthesia, and obstetrical/gynecology services, shall Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District enter into a long term lease, not to exceed 30 years, for the use, operation, and maintenance of the District's hospital and clinic facilities, and sell the District's non-real property assets for fair market value to Adventist Health or an affiliated entity?”
There was no further discussion by the board on Nixon’s comment.
Edward Martin, administrative director, operations, at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley was present at the meeting but made no comment regarding Nixon’s suggestion.
Hospital update
Martin did provide the board with an update on projects at the hospital, including the $4 million imaging pavilion — which will be named “The Jim and Lesa Cyr Family Imaging Pavilion” — that houses a state-of-the-art MRI machine and a new 128-slice CT scanner.
Although the facility has been complete for some time, there have been delays in state licensing. Martin told the board he expects that to be completed soon and use of the equipment will begin once staff training is accomplished.
He said Adventist Health’s goal is to provide the community with as much access to healthcare services in Tehachapi as possible, although he said the population doesn’t support some specialties, such as OB-GYN.
Martin also noted that Adventist Health is now working with Kern Medical in a partnership to try to attract more specialists to the region, has plans to build an outpatient pavilion adjacent to Adventist Health Tehachapi Hospital and is also working toward being able to have a surgeon at the hospital at all times.
The 10,000-square-foot outpatient pavilion will cost about $7.8 million to build, Martin said, and one donor has provided about $2 million. He said Adventist Health hopes to find ways to work with the district to meet the community’s healthcare needs.
Construction plans
The healthcare district has construction plans of its own. The former Tehachapi Valley Hospital on property at 115 W. E St. was razed last fall and the district wants to build a community resource center in its place.
With director Carl Gehricke recusing himself, the board directed CEO Caroline Wasielewski to send out an request for proposals for engineering services in connection with the project.
Gehricke’s recusal was to avoid issues related to conflict of interest because he owns property adjacent to the district’s property in downtown Tehachapi.
Scott Nave, the district’s legal counsel, was present at the meeting and will work with Wasielewski to draft the RFP. He suggested it would be important for the RFP to include an estimate of the project’s cost.
The board anticipates having a prefabricated building put on the property and Nixon proposed a budget of from $1.6 million to $2 million. How the building will be financed was not discussed at the meeting.
At the board’s Dec. 8 Strategic Planning Committee meeting, Wasielewski reported that Mountain Pathways is still interested in leasing about 5,000 square feet from the district and that Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District is interested in leasing space in the new building to house an after-school program for teens.
According to minutes, the committee — comprised of Nixon and Christine Sherrill — discussed building residential units on a second floor of the proposed building but Wasielewski “reminded members that the district is not in the business of property management.”
Other items the committee said should be present in the resource center would be meeting rooms, a large auditorium, device charging and a cooling center and covered parking carports with EV chargers available.
Board officers
In action at the meeting, Nixon was reelected as board chair. William Steele will serve as vice-chair in the coming year. Duane Moats and Sherrill will continue as treasurer and secretary, respectively. All members were present and votes were unanimous.
The board’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting is at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. The Jan. 18 meeting time was moved to 5 p.m. Agendas for meetings of the board and sub-committees can be found online at www.tvhd.org.
