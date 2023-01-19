Adventist Health

Peggy Mendiburu will begin working as chief executive officer of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District on Feb. 1.

 Courtesy of Peggy Mendiburu

Members of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District kicked off the new year by viewing potential site plans and examples of how space might be arranged in a building planned as a community resource center at 115 W. E St., the site of the former Tehachapi Valley Hospital.

At the board’s regular meeting on Jan. 17, President Mike Nixon noted that the drawings prepared by 4Creeks, a San Luis Obispo design firm, are intended to provide the board with ideas for how the space might be used. The board has been considering ideas for the planned resource center for some time. Nixon said that in addition to meeting community needs, it is important for the district to develop the property as a source of revenue.