Members of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District kicked off the new year by viewing potential site plans and examples of how space might be arranged in a building planned as a community resource center at 115 W. E St., the site of the former Tehachapi Valley Hospital.
At the board’s regular meeting on Jan. 17, President Mike Nixon noted that the drawings prepared by 4Creeks, a San Luis Obispo design firm, are intended to provide the board with ideas for how the space might be used. The board has been considering ideas for the planned resource center for some time. Nixon said that in addition to meeting community needs, it is important for the district to develop the property as a source of revenue.
The drawings show a gathering space, kitchen, multipurpose room, offices and auditorium with various configurations as to how the elements might be included in a building and where on the property the building might be placed.
The healthcare district also owns the hospital in the Capital Hills area that is leased and operated by Adventist Health and other property in downtown Tehachapi.
Also at the meeting Nixon noted that the district’s new chief executive officer, Peggy Mendiburu, will begin work Feb. 1.
The board also reviewed committee assignments for the coming year. Nixon will serve on the Strategic Planning Committee, along with Vice President Bill Steele. Steele will also serve on the Community Outreach Committee, along with Secretary Lydia Chaney. Treasurer Duane Moats and Director Carl Gehricke will serve on the Finance Committee.
The board meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district’s office, 116 W. E St. The meeting is open to the public, as are the three committee meetings. Agenda information is online at tvhd.org.
