The September meeting of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District has been rescheduled.
Instead of its usual meeting time on the third Tuesday of the month, the board will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
The meeting will take place at the district’s office.
An agenda will be published online at tvhd.org.
