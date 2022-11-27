Caroline Wasielewski, chief executive officer of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, has left the position.
Wasielewski had several roles with the district as it transitioned from operating the local hospital to a new hospital opening in November 2018 under the management of Adventist Health. As CEO of the district, she worked with the Board of Directors to make a decision about what to do with the old hospital. Eventually the board decided to raze the old hospital and most recently had the downtown property graded to prepare for construction of a planned community resource center.
