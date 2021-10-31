The board of directors of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District has changed its regular monthly meeting time.
Previously, the board met at 4:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Now the board will hold regular meetings beginning at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.
Typically meetings are held at the district’s office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi.
Agenda information is available online at https://www.tvhd.org/.
— Claudia Elliott
