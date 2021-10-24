The board of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District is taking steps to refinance bonds used to build the new hospital which opened in 2018 — with an aim of saving money for taxpayers.
At its meeting on Oct. 19, the board heard a presentation from Emilio Flores of CFW Advisory Services. Flores shared options for refinancing along with illustrations about how much savings might be available to taxpayers. Based upon the assessed valuation of property, taxpayers are billed annually by Kern County to pay off the voter-approved bonds used to raise funds to build the hospital.
Flores noted that lower interest rates could allow what amounts to a refinancing of the debt without extending the term. The board selected its preference of potentially available options — private placement of the debt with gross savings over the remaining term of $6,752,231. The savings would be spread out from 2022 through 2043, at which time the debt would be paid off.
Based on the board’s direction Flores will seek an official offer for refinancing the debt and bring it back for official approval.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.