The Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District’s board will hold a meeting on the third Tuesday of the month — Jan. 18 — but not at its regular meeting time of 10 a.m.
Instead, the board has set a special meeting with the open session beginning at 5 p.m.
The agenda shows board officer elections and committee assignments, as well as board and staff goals under new business.
Continued discussion about what to do with the district’s property at 115 W. E St. is also on the agenda. This is the site of the former Tehachapi Valley Hospital, which was razed last year.
Discussion of the design-build process and a request for proposals for engineering services are on the agenda. Last October the board voted to name a planned community resource center to be built on that property after Dr. Sam Conklin, who served on the district’s board for many years. Conklin died on Oct. 26.
The Jan. 18 meeting will be held at the district’s office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi. The agenda is available online at tvhd.org.
— Claudia Elliott
