Mike Nixon, president of the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, said at the board’s Feb. 15 meeting that he no longer has a goal of the district selling the hospital to Adventist Health.
At the district’s Community Outreach Committee meeting earlier in the month, Adventist Health representatives discussed future expansion ideas, including an outpatient pavilion.
“We’re refining our long-term relationship,” Nixon said.
Adventist Health operates Tehachapi Valley Hospital at 1100 Magellan Way, but the facility is owned by the district.
The faith-based nonprofit health system is about five years into a 30-year lease with the district to operate the hospital. As part of that deal, Adventist Health provided funds to complete construction and took over management of operations.
Because the district still owns the property, Adventist Health is required to seek board approval prior to certain activities, such as building additional facilities. In January, Nixon suggested that the organization should buy the facility — perhaps with long-term financing from the district — to relieve taxpayers of the burden of paying off bonds and give Adventist Health more freedom.
But in the case of a planned multi-million dollar outpatient pavilion, what Adventist Health would like is to fund and build the addition to the hospital in exchange for an extension on the lease, Nixon said.
“That’s going to benefit them and the district,” he told fellow board members, noting that future expansions might be developed every four to five years with additional lease extensions.
Lease extensions will require voter approval, he noted.
Attorney Scott Nave said there would be a small expense to the district to allow voters to consider such extensions.
But otherwise, Nixon said, the improvements at the hospital would come at no expense to the district.
He estimated that the hospital’s value currently is about $110 million and said Adventist Health will bring a proposal for the outpatient pavilion to the board with complete details sometime in the future.
The district broke ground for the new hospital in early 2013, but the project stalled when it ran out of money in 2014 and the public agency began looking for a partner to take over construction and operation.
In June 2016, voters in the district overwhelmingly approved Measure H, authorizing a lease with Adventist Health. More than 89 percent of voters were in favor of the proposal. The ballot specifically asked: “In order to maintain access to hospital emergency, in-patient, surgical, radiology, laboratory, dietary, anesthesia, and obstetrical/gynecology services, shall Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District enter into a long term lease, not to exceed 30 years, for the use, operation, and maintenance of the District's hospital and clinic facilities, and sell the District's non-real property assets for fair market value to Adventist Health or an affiliated entity?”
The hospital opened in November 2018.
Taxpayers continue to be assessed for payments the district must make to pay off $66.7 million bonds authorized in elections in 2003 and 2009. But in December the district completed a refinancing of its bond debt that it said will achieve more than $7.6 million in gross debt service savings for taxpayers over the next 28 years.
According to a spokesperson for Adventist Health, the organization has invested $47.6 million in the hospital, of which $37.5 million was spent to complete the hospital.
Also, under an agreement that began in September 2020 and is to continue through August 2025, Adventist Health pays rent to the district on behalf of the Guild of Tehachapi Hospital.
Rent for the building operated as a thrift shop by the guild is $2,500 per month. Adventist Health also pays for maintenance and an alarm system for the building.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
