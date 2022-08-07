The agenda for a special meeting of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District suggests that the district plans to move forward with an agreement to allow a multimillion dollar outpatient facility to be built on the grounds of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, subject to voter approval.

According to the agenda posted Friday, the district’s board of directors will meet in closed session at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, for real property negotiations concerning a new lease agreement with Adventist Health. The closed session will be followed by an 11:45 a.m. open session with only one agenda item — a resolution ordering an election concerning a proposed 30-year lease with Adventist Health Systems.

