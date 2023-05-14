Terry Delamater would like to see Tehachapi have a new indoor aquatic center.
Delamater, a Bakersfield resident whose business operations include the Sculpt365 Health Club in Tehachapi, made a presentation to the Strategic Planning Committee of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District on May 11.
The Dye Natatorium adjacent to Jacobsen Middle School is the only indoor public pool in the area. It’s owned by Tehachapi Recreation and Park District, and last October, officials said it has perhaps four or five years of life remaining.
The TVRPD included such a facility — along with a large gymnasium and conference center — in its $43 million bond measure in November 2018 — but the measure garnered support from less than a third of voters.
With that recent experience, the TVRPD isn’t looking at building a new pool, Delameter said.
If Tehachapi has a chance to have a new facility, the healthcare district will need to provide leadership for a community-based effort to program and fund it, he told members of the healthcare district’s committee — board President Mike Nixon and Lydia Chaney. Chief Executive Officer Peggy Mendiburu was also at the committee’s meeting.
Delamater told the committee that he became interested in building an indoor pool on a lot his company owns in Capitol Hills, near Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Hospital. In early 2020, he said, he attended a swimming pool building conference affiliated with USA Swimming.
“I found out in a hurry that I had more ambition than ability,” Delameter said. He learned that the amount of land needed and construction costs exceed what might be supported by a single health club in a small town.
He also learned that indoor public pools have four main categories of users, called “pillars.”
These are physical rehabilitation, learn to swim, competitive community and fitness, he said.
“The hospital is the rehab pillar, parks and recreation the learn to swim pillar, the high school and club swimming is the competitive community and Sculpt365 Health Clubs would love to be the fitness pillar,” he noted.
He envisions a three-pool indoor aquatic center with three different pool sizes and three different water temperatures. In order to accommodate bleacher seating for several hundred spectators — allowing Tehachapi to host regional swim meets — a 30,000-square-foot building would be needed.
“In my opinion, the (healthcare district) is the only entity capable of such an endeavor because of the ability to obtain grants and borrow at the lowest interest rates,” Delameter said. “A new aquatic center would be the absolute best project to improve the quality of life of the residents of the region, which is the mission of the (district).”
But a price tag of about $10 million — with a suggestion that most of that might need to be financed by a bond issue — quickly quelled the committee’s interest in Delamater’s proposal.
“We don’t have that kind of money,” Chaney said.
And Nixon told Delamater the district has no interest in going back to voters to approve more bonds. The district is a tax-supported entity that leases Tehachapi Valley Hospital to Adventist Health. Nixon said the district has paid off nearly a third of the $68 million in bonds taxpayers approved to build the hospital.
Still, Delamater asked the district to keep an open mind, and Mendiburu said she would include a swimming pool question in a new survey she is developing to query district residents about healthcare needs.
Although the existing Dye Natatorium operates with an annual deficit of about $43,000, Delamater said the information he gathered at the conference he attended showed that modern facilities could be designed to operate more efficiently and can be financially self-sustaining, aside from construction cost debt service. He has offered to pay the conference fee for a representative of the district to attend a pool-building conference in Colorado next August.
Nixon said that the district’s current focus is to build a community resource center on property in downtown Tehachapi that was the site of the former Tehachapi Valley Hospital. Providing the district with more income — from the rental of commercial space there — is the district’s goal, he said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
