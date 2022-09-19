The Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District is preparing for construction of a planned community resource center with excavation of the site on D Street in downtown Tehachapi where Tehachapi Valley Hospital was located for about 60 years.
The district razed the old structure last year. A new hospital leased and operated by Adventist Health opened in November 2018, and after considering other options, health care district directors abandoned plans for renovation in favor of new construction.
At a meeting of directors Sept. 19, President Mike Nixon said the Strategic Planning Committee is working with an architect to develop concepts for the center that will eventually be issued as a Request for Proposals from design-build firms.
Among the district’s goals for the building are to provide a location for wellness and health-related activities and to provide revenue to support the district.
No board election
Nixon noted that because there were only three candidates for three board seats up for election in November, the candidates will be seated without election.
In addition to Nixon, Duane Moats and Lydia Chaney filed for election. Nixon and Moats are incumbents. Chaney will fill the seat now held by Christine Sherrill, who did not run for reelection.
Measure X
Although no directors will be up for election, the district has put forth Measure X on the November ballot.
According to CEO Caroline Wasielewski, the ballot measure will not impose any costs on taxpayers. It will be on the ballot because the district needs to seek voter approval to enter into a new 30-year lease of the hospital by Adventist Health.
Other than the term of the lease and rent, the proposed new lease is materially the same as the current lease, she said. If approved, Adventist will continue to operate Tehachapi Hospital and three existing outpatient clinics until 2053. Adventist also intends to construct, at the organization’s cost, a new outpatient pavilion adjacent to the hospital in Capital Hills.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
