Healthcare district - excavation.jpg

Excavation is underway at the site of the former Tehachapi Valley Hospital on E Street. The Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District is preparing for construction of a planned community resource center on the downtown site.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District is preparing for construction of a planned community resource center with excavation of the site on D Street in downtown Tehachapi where Tehachapi Valley Hospital was located for about 60 years.

The district razed the old structure last year. A new hospital leased and operated by Adventist Health opened in November 2018, and after considering other options, health care district directors abandoned plans for renovation in favor of new construction.

