The counting is nearly over. And although the Nov. 8 election won’t be certified until Dec. 8, only 3,376 ballots remained to be counted at 3:45 p.m. Monday when Kern County Elections released the latest results.
The next unofficial results will be released Nov. 23 at kernvote.com.
A clear winner, with each tally showing it taking an increased lead, is Measure X, a proposal by the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District to enter a new 30-year lease with Adventist Health.
“We are blessed and grateful to be part of such an engaged and supportive community,” Edward Martin, site administrator for Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, said following earlier news that the ballot measure was doing well.
“The passing of Measure X was possible thanks to the close collaboration of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District and our supportive Tehachapi community,” Martin said. “Adventist Health is committed to bringing the highest level of care in state-of-the-art facilities to our community. The approval of Measure X will enable us to build on our footprint and provide greater access to primary care, specialty care, behavioral health and dental care services.”
Caroline Wasielewski, CEO of the healthcare district, said the district is excited for the future.
“The people of Tehachapi have secured a definite win with the approval of this measure,” she said. “Despite the challenges, our community has come together to support the future of medical care in Tehachapi and witnessed an amazing example of partnership between Adventist Health and Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District.”
Because the hospital is owned by the district, the proposed new lease required voter ratification.
Sales tax measures
Measure K, the sales tax increase proposed for unincorporated Kern County, was still barely passing in the latest results with 50.78 percent of the vote — up slightly by percentage from the Nov. 18 results.
And Measure S, the city of Tehachapi’s sales tax proposal, increased its lead to 58.10 percent of the vote.
Another county issue, Measure J — to establish term limits for the Board of Supervisors — was clearly passing with 70.32 percent of the vote.
Bear Valley measures
Two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District measures require two-thirds majority to pass, but neither has achieved even a simple majority. The two tax increases — Measure V to cover expenses related to the entrance gate and Measure W to fund police — are far short of the two-thirds majority vote needed for passage. In the latest results, Measure V had 46.62 percent votes in support and Measure W had 42.16 percent votes in support.
The board seats
The latest results showed slightly lower margins for two frontrunners for seats on the board of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, but both are so far ahead of other candidates they can be considered to be the winners. Delbert Jones had 63.74 percent of the votes in his District 3 race with Nathanael Benton Harbison. And incumbent Robert W. Schultz, with 51.41 percent of the votes in Division 5, was well ahead of challengers Ben Dewell and Joel Peel.
For Kern Community College District Board, Trustee Area 2, Christina Scrivner of Tehachapi pulled further ahead over Jennifer Slayton of Ridgecrest in the latest results. Adding together the latest available results from Kern, San Bernardino, Inyo and Mono counties, Scrivner had 53.86 percent of the vote as of Nov. 21.
For Kern County Board of Education, Trustee Area 7, Tehachapi resident Lori Cisneros again pulled further ahead in the Nov. 21 results with 59.55 percent of the vote and appointed incumbent Ernest Bell Jr. of Ridgecrest trailing in combined votes from both Kern and San Bernardino counties. A small number of eligible voters are in San Bernardino County because Muroc Joint Unified School District includes territory in both counties.
Tehachapi Unified School District
Four new school board members are to be elected in Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6.
In Area 2, Cassandra Sweeney remains in the lead with 37.13 percent of the vote. Closely behind is Ben Dewell with 35.94 percent. The two are only 21 votes apart. Cora Gutierrez has 26.93 percent of the vote in the latest results.
In Area 4, Deborah Du-Sorenson has held her lead with 51.35 percent of the vote. Dana Lee Christensen was at 42.82 percent and Erika Joe Gunn, who previously dropped out of the race, has still captured 5.83 percent of the vote.
In Area 5, W. Wayne Cooper is likely to be elected and increased his lead to 40.53 of the vote as of Nov. 21 with three other candidates (all who had “dropped out”) sharing the remainder of votes.
In Area 6, Paul Kaminski held his lead over J. Jeff Schulstad with 47.71 percent of the vote compared to Schulstad’s 37.48 percent. Angie Cortes, who dropped out, has garnered 14.17 percent of the vote.
Community Services Districts
In Bear Valley, incumbent Terry Eugene Quinn, with 22.20 percent of the vote and Martin Hernandez with 21.13 percent of the vote were in the lead for two seats. Trailing were Geva Frevert, Leana Mitchell and Jerry Pittenger.
In Golden Hills, where the top two will win, Scott Wyatt is in the lead lead with 32.97 percent of the vote on Nov. 21. However, incumbents John C. Buckley and Marilyn White are in a very tight race for the second seat with Buckley at 25.24 percent and White at 25.06 percent — only 9 votes apart. Connor Harris has conceded the race.
In Mountain Meadows (top three win the open seats), Sheridan Nicholas and Nathaniel Mitchell were in the lead with James Faber third and Manuel W. Jaramillo trailing.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
