The board of directors of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District has set a special meeting for Thursday, Oct. 14. The open session will begin at 12:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at 116 W. E St., Tehachapi.
Items on the agenda include the appointment of a director to replace Dr. Sam Conklin, who retired from the board in August, leasing of water rights owned by the district, and a resolution authorizing remote meetings during a state of emergency.
Old business to be taken up by the board includes a planning and work session for a community resource center to be built at 115 W. E St., the location of the former Tehachapi Valley Hospital. Demolition of the old building is also set to take place next week.
The meeting is open to the public. The agenda is posted online at tvhd.org.
— Claudia Elliott
