A special meeting of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District has been set for Monday, Dec. 27.
The only item on the agenda is a closed session beginning at 10:15 a.m. for the purpose of real property negotiations. For several months the board has been considering a sale or lease of water rights it holds in the Tehachapi Basin to the city of Tehachapi.
According to the agenda, the board expects to return to open session at 10:30 a.m. with a closed session report.
Other than the closed session, the meeting is open to the public. It will be held at the district office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi.
—Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.