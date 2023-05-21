The Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors expanded benefits for members of the board to include paid group dental and vision insurance for spouses of directors at its meeting on May 16. The cost is estimated to be $127 per person per month or about $1,524 per person per year. The total cost is unknown because it will depend upon how many directors and spouses participate. There are five elected directors.

Previously the district offered paid group dental and vision insurance and paid health insurance premiums for directors, but there was no coverage offered to spouses of directors.