Sage Ranch - project site map.jpg

This map shows the location of the proposed Sage Ranch residential subdivision within the city of Tehachapi.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

Parties to litigation over the adequacy of the city of Tehachapi’s analysis of water supply for the proposed Sage Ranch residential development are expected to be back in court for a case management conference on Friday.

The Tehachapi City Council certified the Environmental Impact Report for the 995-unit project in August 2021 and approved other related elements associated with the project the next month. This left only a Precise Development Plan to be approved by the city before development could commence.