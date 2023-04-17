Parties to litigation over the adequacy of the city of Tehachapi’s analysis of water supply for the proposed Sage Ranch residential development are expected to be back in court for a case management conference on Friday.
The Tehachapi City Council certified the Environmental Impact Report for the 995-unit project in August 2021 and approved other related elements associated with the project the next month. This left only a Precise Development Plan to be approved by the city before development could commence.
But soon thereafter, the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District challenged the city’s approval of the project, alleging that the water supply analysis was inadequate and other violations of the California Environmental Quality Act and other state laws.
The city has denied all allegations and also taken the position that the pending litigation does not prohibit the applicant from moving forward with the project. In October 2022, the developer applied for a 90-day extension to submit the PDP — which was granted. The developer submitted the plan in December, before the extended deadline. It has not yet been scheduled for review by the Planning Commission, although Development Services Director Jay Schlosser told the commission on April 10 that several projects may be ready for the commission in time for a special meeting planned soon to review an unrelated condominium project. If not heard at a special meeting this month, the matter might be brought to the commission at its May 8 meeting.
Case status
Last month a Superior Court judge in Sacramento County ruled in favor of the water district’s request to bifurcate its suit to separate the first three causes of action — relating specifically to the approval of Sage Ranch — from a fourth cause of action that claimed that the city had a pattern and practice of inadequate analysis.
The case was filed in Kern County but transferred to Sacramento County about a year ago after the city asked for a change of venue.
The water district has asked the court to essentially void and set aside all approvals related to the Sage Ranch project.
As a CEQA case, an eventual ruling on first three causes of action will be based on the administrative record of the case, not testimony. In other words, the judge will review all the documents associated with the project’s approval.
Discussion at a hearing on March 24 suggested that the parties may be ready to agree that the administrative record is ready to certify. But court filings made by Friday did not specifically state that this is the case.
Water district General Manager Tom Neisler said in an email on March 28 that the case could take months to resolve. The city of Tehachapi has made no comment other than to deny allegations made by the water district.
A hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, in Dept. 36. The case number in Sacramento Superior Court is 2022-80003892.
Greenbriar news release
In addition to the city of Tehachapi, the petition lists Greenbriar Capital Corporation and Greenbriar Capital Holdco, Inc. — both Canadian companies — as respondents. Another company, Greenbriar Capital US LLC, and Jeffrey Ciachurski, CEO of the three Greenbriar companies, are listed as “Real Parties in Interest.” Under CEQA, they are parties whose rights may be affected by the outcome of the CEQA suit and therefore are entitled to participate in the litigation.
Ciachurski has previously refused communication, responding to a March 14 email stating: “Please stop communicating with me and stop harassing me. I will seek a court order if you continue with your harassment.”
In a news release issued April 6, the Greenbriar CEO addressed water for Sage Ranch and the pending lawsuit.
“The water for Sage Ranch is brought up in discussion by some shareholders and is consistently misreported by the Tehachapi News due to their lack of complete information,” the news release states. “As we are aware, the project is mentioned in a pending lawsuit filed by the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District against the city of Tehachapi. Greenbriar has also been engaged in confidential settlement negotiations with the district and the city to try to resolve their dispute out of court. This remains confidential.”
In an email on April 9, Neisler confirmed a confidentiality agreement relating to any potential settlement of the litigation and said that “in deference to this agreement, the district cannot comment on litigation settlement issues." The city declined to comment.
But as to other claims in Greenbriar’s April 6 news release, Neisler had more to say.
According to Greenbriar, “the latest Regional Urban Water Management Plan (RUWMP), which the Water District is currently preparing with the city, forecasts sufficient water supply for the Sage Ranch project.”
But Neisler said there is no later RUWMP than the 2015 document used, in part, to perform the water supply analysis for the project. The 2020 RUWMP is overdue. Although private meetings with representatives of stakeholders — including the city — have reportedly been held, there have been no related public meetings.
“Currently, a draft version of the updated RUWMP does not exist,” Neisler said. “Consequently, Mr. Ciachurski’s assertions about the contents of a potential document are completely unfounded.
“Whatever does become of the RUWMP will not change the fact that the Sage Ranch EIR and WSA are inadequate because the city and Greenbriar failed to identify where the actual water for Sage Ranch would come from, let alone to analyze what impacts those unidentified sources will have, as required by the law,” Neisler added.
The city also declined to comment on Neisler’s statements.
In the April 6 news release, Ciachurski said, “Greenbriar is providing our project lender all of the final Sage Ranch project documents for the first tranche of our USD $40 million project loan package. We expect to start construction a few weeks after the approval of the PDP and permits.”
Greenbriar’s news release is online at bit.ly/3mM9ovs.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
