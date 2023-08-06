Brigadier General Matthew W. Higer, commander, 412th Test Wing, Edwards Air Force Base, will retire later this month — to be replaced by Col. Douglas P. Wickert, according to Danny Bazzell, director of community engagement.
In what he said would be among the last of his public presentations, Higer was the speaker at the July 18 luncheon meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
As the installation commander responsible for base operations support, Higer oversees the second largest base in the U.S. Air Force, Edwards Air Force Base, and Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale. More than 19,500 active duty, reserve, civil service and defense industrial base contractors are assigned to operations at the two facilities.
Higer said Tehachapi is a special place to him in part because of Skylark North, the glider port located south of the city.
He noted that he learned of his assignment to Edwards on Feb. 5, 2020 — not long before the world changed tremendously with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even with the related constraints, Edwards managed to put on a hybrid air show in 2020 and followed up with a large open house that included an air show in 2022.
Among other accomplishments he points to is completion of a new school on base in cooperation with Muroc Unified School District.
“If you haven’t been on base or seen that school, it’s about $180 million in renovation, including many new structures and others that were effectively gutted then rebuilt,” Higer said. More than $120 million in funding for the project came from the federal Office of Local Community Cooperation, he noted.
In order to staff schools — and provide opportunity for military spouses — Higer noted the importance of increasing reciprocity, or transfer of license (between states).
And, he said, improving the quality of life on base is also a priority, including providing more on-base housing. There were once a little more than 2,000 residences on base— in addition to a mobile home park. Now there are only 741.
“A lot of them needed to be demolished and needed to be replaced,” he said. “We only replaced about a quarter. But the number of people that live and work on the base didn't go down. So that pushed on the order of 1,500 families out into the community.
“So think back 20 years, how much has the housing grown in this area in the last 20 years? Not much, right? We’ve got to get back to having a bigger population on base.”
Without additional housing on base, Higer said, Edwards can’t attract the amenities that add to the quality of life and help with recruitment and retention.
“If we can't convince folks to recruit, and be here, and to retain and stay here, no matter what your uniform is, the base installation doesn't have a synergistic positive impact,” he said.
“It's very hard to convince a franchisee (to invest). I get asked for Chipotle all the time,” he said. "If there's not a viable economic base there, nobody's going to bring their business. We don't have a florist anymore, we don’t have a dry cleaners anymore. There's a lot of things we had 20 years ago.”
Another concern, he noted, is the low pay of airmen.
“They don't make minimum wage,” he said. “Think about that. They raise their hand and say I'm willing to lay my life on the altar of liberty for our country and they don't make the same that somebody does at — no offense — at In-N-Out flipping burgers.
“Congress … has recognized that's probably not the direction we want to go and they've introduced and I think are going to make the largest single pay raise (for enlisted service people) in modern history. Maybe even to get the E-1s on active duty up to what national minimum wage would be.”
Later this month Higer will say goodbye to Edwards, but he believes his replacement will be able to work effectively to address some of the challenges he outlined in part because of a caucus that he and leaders of other military installations in California have built.
Air Force installations throughout the state — including Travis, Vandenberg and March — face many of the same problems encountered at Edwards and Plant 42.
Addressing those problems — and in particular getting the state of California to cooperate by offering licensing reciprocity — is important to achieving the mission of each of the installations.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
