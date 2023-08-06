Mayor with General Higer

Tehachapi Mayor Michael Davies, at right, chats with Brigadier General Matthew Higer during the July 18 luncheon meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Brigadier General Matthew W. Higer, commander, 412th Test Wing, Edwards Air Force Base, will retire later this month — to be replaced by Col. Douglas P. Wickert, according to Danny Bazzell, director of community engagement.

In what he said would be among the last of his public presentations, Higer was the speaker at the July 18 luncheon meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.