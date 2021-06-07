A high-speed chase that originated in Barstow late Sunday evening ended in a head-on collision at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Highway 58 between Highway 202 and Broome Road.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Blais, the chase began when an unidentified suspect was pulled over by an officer of the Barstow Police Department for a routine traffic stop. After trying to run the officer over, a pursuit of the suspect, including CHP ground units, an airplane and helicopter, began. The high-speed pursuit continued through Mojave. At some point near Tehachapi, the suspect began driving on the wrong side of the freeway and struck the victims’ car with two occupants, Blais said.
The passenger in the victim’s car died. Both the suspect and the driver of the other vehicle were airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
According to Blais, the person who died was a resident of the Tehachapi area. Identification has not been released pending notification to next of kin.
