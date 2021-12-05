If Tehachapi area Realtors think they’ve been busier this year than in the past, there’s a good reason for that — 16 more homes were sold in the first 11 months of 2021 than the same period last year.
Homes have sold for higher prices, and they’ve sold faster.
That was the report from Terri Juergens on behalf of the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors at a meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council on Dec. 1.
“Everybody wants to come here,” said Juergens, who is a Realtor and broker associate with Country Real Estate. She attributed Tehachapi’s quality of life as a factor in driving the demand.
Reporting on year-to-date activity in the local Multiple Listing Service, Juergens said last year the average home price was $326,584 and this year it is $385,599. That’s an increase of 18 percent, which is just slightly below the 19 percent increase reflected in data released by TAAR in August (year-over-year for the first eight months of the year).
Another statistic reflecting the right market is the average number of days on market. In 2020 that was 52 days, but this year homes have been on the market an average of only 25 days.
As of Dec. 5, the local MLS showed 65 single-family homes on the market in the Tehachapi area. Homes are located within the city and unincorporated subdivisions including Golden Hills, Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs. Listing prices range from $205,000 for a two-bedroom, one-bath 910-square-foot home on East I Street in the city to $2.2 million for a four-bedroom, four-bath home with a swimming pool on five acres in Oak Knolls.
MLS data tallies single-family home sales during the year so far as: January, 52; February, 40; March, 69; April, 65; May, 66; June, 71; July, 57; August, 64; September, 70; October, 61; and November, 54.
New homes on horizon
Homebuilders in the city of Tehachapi are moving closer to helping satisfy the demand for housing, City Manager Greg Garrett reported at the GTEDC meeting.
Streets are under construction for a new subdivision at the south end of Robinson Street on property that was once part of a pear orchard and most recently used for the annual carnival. The 29-home subdivision was approved in 2003 but the property was later sold to Young Wood Park of Bakersfield and there was no activity until July 2020, when the new owner made an agreement with the city to proceed with the project.
And a national homebuilder, K Hovnanian, is moving forward to build 55 homes in the Alta Estates subdivision.
The 384-lot subdivision was approved in 2003 but the original developer went bankrupt during the economic crash of 2007-2008. The last two phases of the subdivision remain unbuilt.
But K Hovnanian’s plans have been approved by the city and signage related to construction went up in the subdivision recently. Architectural styles would be hacienda, farmhouse and Spanish, with sizes ranging from 1,927 to 2,401 square feet. Prices and a start date for construction have not been released, but Garrett said he expects them to begin soon.
“They’re ready to rock and roll,” he said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.