Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.