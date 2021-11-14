The 34th annual Holiday Cottage program supporting Kern County foster children was the topic of discussion on Season 2, Episode 110 of TehachaPod. There are more than 2,000 children in the Kern County foster care system and this program provides holiday gifts for these children.
Jana Slagle from the Kern County Department of Human Services talks about the Holiday Cottage program and how foster children make a wish and the community has an opportunity to fulfill that wish.
Slagle explains the Holiday Cottage program allows people two different options: you can donate and the Department of Human Services will purchase gifts for the children, or you can pick a child who has listed their wish and provide the gift to Human Services.
Slagle shares a couple of stories of how giving our community is through this program. She also talks about the importance of foster care and how we can get involved.
The Holiday Cottage program is in its 34th year and will be a virtual event for the second consecutive year due to COVID restrictions put in place.
More information on the Holiday Cottage program can be found on the Kern County Department of Human Services website, KCDHS.org.
Listen to the entire conversation on the TehachaPod podcast on all podcasting platforms.
TehachaPod features Greg Garrett (city manager), Corey Costelloe (economic development coordinator) and Key Budge (community engagement specialist) as the hosts. Find a link on the city website LiveUpTehachapi.com. Direct any questions, comments or show ideas to Media@TehachapiCityHall.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.