This Christmas, the help we give struggling families is more important than ever before. The help gives them hope, but the benefit spreads to those who are sharing also.
According to the Tehachapi branch of the Salvation Army, families are in great need this holiday season. Many are unemployed or have had their hours cut at work. Many are having their budgets stretched thin to feed their children who are now schooling at home. Their utility bills are higher also.
"These hard times are taking an emotional toll on all of us. Please find it in your heart to assist us as we come along side those families this winter. You will be amazed at the hope it brings you as your generosity benefits those in your community that are so desperately in need," said Marget Willer, director.
Monetary donations are being accepted and can be mailed to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1679, Tehachapi, CA 93581. Food for holiday food baskets will also be accepted and volunteers are especially needed to donate their time.
The Salvation Army is also seeking bell ringers. You can volunteer by calling 823-9508 and asking for Kyle Yates, kettle coordinator. The Christmas kettles are the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser of the year and helps provide for its assistance programs throughout the year.
If you or someone you know is in need this holiday season, sign up at The Salvation Army office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday for Thanksgiving and Christmas food basket distribution. For more information, call 823-9508.
The holiday food boxes are limited to residents of Tehachapi as resources are limited. Bring proof of income, I.D., proof of children in the home (such as immunization cards or benefits cards), and proof of residency (such as a utility bill with your name and local address) in order to qualify for the holiday assistance programs.
"Tehachapi is such an incredibly generous community! We are all blessed to continue to serve here and want to thank you for helping us to help others," said Willer.
