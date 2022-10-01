Tehachapi High School announced its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen at Friday night's football game against South.
Evan Broaddus was crowned king at half-time. Joscelyn Martinez was crowned queen.
“I want to thank my teachers, staff and fellow students for thinking I am worthy of this honor," Broaddus said.
Martinez said: “I am so proud, and like Evan, truly honored to receive this title."
The school’s Homecoming Week included pep rallies, a parade through Tehachapi, the crowning at the Homecoming game, and Saturday night’s semi-formal dance at the high school.
