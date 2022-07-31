After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.
Their mission statement explains there are approximately 46,000 veterans in Kern County. More than 8,000 of those are from World War II and the Korean War, as well as many veterans that served in Vietnam.
“Our mission is to honor and send Kern County veterans to Washington, D.C, to see the memorials built in their honor. All at no cost to the veteran. Air fare, ground transportation, meals, guided tours and overnight accommodations are free to the traveling veterans," according to the organization.
Top priority is given to the most senior veterans, those from World War II and those veterans from any conflict that are terminally ill. The next scheduled Honor Flight is set to leave Bakersfield in early October.
It's all made possible by the generosity of tax-deductible donations from the community. Donations can be made and information obtained by going online to www.HFKC.org.
