After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.

Their mission statement explains there are approximately 46,000 veterans in Kern County. More than 8,000 of those are from World War II and the Korean War, as well as many veterans that served in Vietnam.