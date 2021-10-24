Although there is not yet official word that an $8 million grant to purchase property and develop a new park and community center will be approved, the board of Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District took action on Oct. 19 to prepare for financing the project.
In March the district submitted a grant request and conceptual design for Round 4 of the Statewide Park Program funded by Proposition 68, a 2018 state parks bond. At the time District Manager Corey Torres said the planned project is for a 2.2-acre vacant lot on the corner of Cherry Lane and Tucker Road, just south of Dollar General. The project would include a park and community center, including a playground, open green space, multiple courtyards and an elevated performance stage area.
The recreation building would have a single high-school regulation-sized basketball court with lines painted to also accommodate volleyball and pickleball. The building would have a large community room to house community classes, meetings and other types of gatherings. Torres said the project was developed following input from the community over several months prior to the grant application submission.
Decisions on the grant were originally to be sometime this month but may be delayed, Torres told the board. However, he said he has had inquiries from state officials and believes there is a good chance the district’s application will be approved.
But, he said in a staff report, in order to receive the Proposition 68 funding, the district will need to fund the construction of the project with its own resources and will be reimbursed through funding for the grant. He recommended obtaining $8,065,000 in funding from Oppenheimer, the company that recently financed the district’s skatepark project.
Although the grant, if approved, would pay $8 million of the loan, the district would be responsible for the $65,000 cost of issuance, primarily consisting of legal fees and Oppenheimer’s fees, Torres said. The amount could be financed over the loan period or paid out of pocket at closing.
The board would not borrow the $8 million if the grant is not approved but would be on the hook for the $65,000.
Board Vice President Kaleb Judy, who was chairing the meeting, expressed concern about risking that expense. Torres responded that he believes it is a necessary risk. On a 3-0 vote the board directed Torres to move forward with the financing proposal. Board members present were Judy, Dwight Dreyer and Maryann Paciullo. Chairperson Ian Steele and director Sandy Chavez were not present.
