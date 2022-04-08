Exactly a year after a groundbreaking ceremony was held, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley celebrated completion of the Cyr Family Imaging Pavilion with a ribbon-cutting and open house on April 7.
The $4 million imaging pavilion was made possible by a generous donation from the Cyr family of Tehachapi along with other donations for a total of $2 million raised by the community through the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation.
Lesa Cyr, representing her family, was among speakers at the ceremony.
Cyr said her family wanted to help create something that would touch and help all generations and people from all walks of life.
“From strokes to sport and head injuries, the ability to diagnose early will help save lives,” she said. “We are blessed to have this hospital and Adventist Health running it brings a level of ability, professionalism, care, passion and faith that for years our community was lacking.
“It is our sincere hope that all of those that work in this pavilion are given God’s grace to help diagnose and that all those who enter these doors for treatment received God’s healing and comfort,” she said. “I want to close with saying that we worked together. This community did move mountains.”
Other speakers and presenters included Jeff Lingerfelt, president of the hospital when it opened and David Butler, current hospital president, Christina Scrivner who was philanthropy manager for the foundation when the project began, Jacob Lopez of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s office, Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Tehachapi City Councilwoman Susan Wiggins. Jessie Milano, representing another major donor, the Mark and Jessie Milano Foundation, was also present.
