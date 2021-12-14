State health officials announced a new mask mandate Monday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving. And updates are available reflecting the prevalence of the virus in Tehachapi.
All Californians will be required to wear masks when indoors at public places starting Dec. 15 and ending Jan. 15; previously some counties had reimposed this requirement, although Kern County had not.
Hospitalizations
The hospital continues to treat COVID-19 patients. The latest Facebook update on Dec. 13 showed a total of nine hospitalizations, of which six were unvaccinated, two were fully vaccinated and one unknown or partially vaccinated. Of those, three unvaccinated patients were in the four-person Intensive Care Unit.
Tehachapi cases
A total of 111 additional cases of COVID-19 were recorded by Kern County Public Health for the Tehachapi (93561) ZIP code between Dec. 6 and Dec. 11. These cases brought the total to 5,869 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
Of those cases, 2,038 are recovered and 3,496 are presumed recovered, according to county data. The difference between the total cases and recovered or presumed recovered is 335. However, the county does not release death data from COVID-19 due to privacy concerns, so it’s unknown whether the 335 represents the total deaths or is some combination of deaths and lack of case information.
According to the health department, the population of the 93561 ZIP code is 34,271.
Updates to the ZIP code data can be found online at https://bit.ly/3dkCqu7 (once the map loads, click on the ZIP code).
Schools
In a report published as part of the agenda for the Dec. 14 meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson reported data as of Dec. 6 as follows: 367 student cases, 99 staff cases and 2,207 close contact tracing letters and calls. The superintendent said Monday she expected to update the report to include information about testing prior to the board meeting.
In a follow-up to prior board action, the school district has also published a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom expressing opposition to a proposed vaccine mandate for students in K-12 schools and school programs. Previously Larson-Everson let parents know that it’s likely that any vaccine mandate would not be effective until next school year and only after public hearings at the state level.
“Many TUSD families are fearful that a K-12 student vaccine mandate may force them to pull their children out of school in order to protect their child’s health and well-being,” the district states in a letter signed by board President Jeff Kermode and the superintendent. “Our goal is to support TUSD parents in making an individual choice for their child regarding COVID vaccines. We ask for your support of this goal and request that you take action to ensure this goal can be realized.”
Centers for Disease Control
As of Dec. 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Kern County and much of California were still in the “red zone” with high community transmission, although some coastal, Bay Area and Northern California counties had dropped to the orange (substantial) zone. According to the CDC, everyone in Kern County should wear a mask in public, indoor settings.
The hospital and health agencies encourage vaccination and testing.
Vaccinations
All county residents 5 and over are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
The California Department of Public health issued new COVID-19 booster vaccine guidelines on Dec. 10. The following ages are eligible for a booster dose: Pfizer: 16 and older; Moderna: 18 and older; and Johnson & Johnson: 18 and older.
Individuals ages 18 and older can receive the booster dose of their choice, following the completion of their primary vaccination series; 16 and 17-year-olds are eligible to receive a Pfizer booster dose six months after completing their primary vaccination series.
Booster doses can be received after completion of the initial vaccine series, which consists of one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The CDPH recommends the following timeline for individuals who received Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines:
• Pfizer: at least six months after completion of the initial vaccine series
• Moderna: at least six months after completion of the initial vaccine series
• Johnson & Johnson: at least two months after completion of the initial vaccine series
Boosters are available through all current channels, including healthcare providers, clinics and neighborhood pharmacies.
According to the county’s public health website, vaccinations are available in Tehachapi at Rite Aid, OmniHealth, Centric Health, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Kaiser-Permanente. Online registration is offered at https://myturn.ca.gov/
Testing
Free testing for COVID-19 is offered in at least two locations in Tehachapi:
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley continues to offer free COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Tuesday at the Monroe High School gymnasium, 125 S. Snyder Ave., Tehachapi.
Staff, students and Tehachapi Unified School District families are offered free testing at the school district office, 300 S. Robinson St., from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
