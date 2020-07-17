Houchin Community Blood Bank will join forces again with the city of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District for a communitywide blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
Since the COVID-19 crisis began, these three organizations have worked together on two communitywide blood drives each month beginning in March. Tehachapi residents have been donating blood consistently to help local hospitals meet the need for blood.
Donors can also receive free COVID-19 testing from their blood donation.
The blood bank will bring multiple buses to ensure social distancing to the TVRPD West Park parking lot located at 490 W. D St.
Individuals interested in donating blood are encouraged to sign up ahead of time at https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5589 .
You can also fill out the donor questionnaire online the day of the blood drive to save time.
