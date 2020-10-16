Houchin Community Blood Bank will collaborate again with the city of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District on a Tehachapi-wide blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
“In this time of uncertainty and in the face of many challenges, it is a true blessing to see the abundance of support for our patients in need! Through the partnership with TVRPD and the city of Tehachapi, this community has contributed dozens of units of blood and touched hundreds of lives in our Kern County hospitals. I am so proud of and blessed by all the blood donors who have met this moment,” wrote Christina Scrivner, city of Tehachapi councilwoman, in a news release.
All blood donations made to HCBB remain in Kern County. Blood donations save lives, and people need blood following severe accidents, surgery, cancer and severe anemia.
According to Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi, 36 units of blood were donated by the community in the Oct. 13 drive, and one unit of blood could save up to three lives.
Since the COVID-19 crisis began, these three organizations have worked together on two community-wide blood drives each month beginning in March. Blood donors are eligible to give again every 60 days from the time of the donation.
HCBB will bring multiple buses to ensure social distancing to the TVRPD West Park parking lot located at 490 W. D St.
You can also fill out the donor questionnaire online the day of the blood drive to save time and you can also reserve a time at: https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5934
