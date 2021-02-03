Houchin Community Blood Bank will work with the city of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District on a Tehachapi-wide blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
In 2020, the City of Tehachapi, TVRPD and the blood bank collaborated on 17 blood drives, receiving 594 units of donated blood that stayed in Kern County, according to a city news release.
The first blood drive of 2021 was canceled in January due to snow and the Highway 58 closure.
“When we totaled up the amount of blood that was donated last year from our blood drives during the pandemic, we were blown away. Tehachapi is a very giving community, and we are honored at the city of Tehachapi to partner with these two organizations in helping patients that need blood,” wrote Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi and event coordinator.
According to the blood bank, blood donations save lives as people need blood following severe accidents, surgery, cancer and severe anemia. One unit of blood can help save up to three lives.
The blood bank will bring a bus to the TVRPD West Park parking lot located at 490 W. D St. Walk-ins are encouraged. To help save time, fill out the donor questionnaire online at HCBB.com the day of the event and either print or screen shot the confirmation and bring it with you.
