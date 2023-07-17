China Lake's Naval Air Weapons Station — poised to become the most technologically advanced naval base in America — could receive millions for a new office designed to enhance warfighters' frontline performance after an $886 billion defense bill passed Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to local experts and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield.
Tucked into the House's National Defense Authorization Act is a provision creating the Naval Air Warfare Rapid Capabilities Office at China Lake. The eastern Kern County location operates as only one of two laboratories across America engaged in weapons development for the U.S. Navy and has been undergoing repairs costing nearly $4 billion after the historic 2019 earthquakes caused severe damage to facilities.
But another local defense location was also included: Edwards Air Force Base could receive money to create a defense laboratory modernization pilot program to research the creation of new facilities helping to advance military construction projects, according to a news release.
McCarthy also weaved language into the legislation asking the Navy to update congressional defense committees on plans to ensure water security, utility infrastructure and proper roadways at China Lake.
Money that would flow to China Lake, if the bill is ultimately signed, could supplement its role to defend America.
NAWRCO streamlines communications between Navy officers experiencing challenges and personnel tasked to resolve those problems. Often, a warfighter must wait an extended time to convey the difficulties she or he encounters in the field. But the new office aims to hasten this process so the Navy can respond faster to growing threats in regions such as China, said Scott O'Neil, the executive director of the Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corp., who formerly was executive director of China Lake.
"Getting the (Naval Air Warfare) Rapid Capability Office ... is just a logical next step really, especially as we look around the world and look at how uncertain things are and how the risks are growing," O'Neil said.
The total amount China Lake could receive hasn't been determined. The bill, as written, is expected to go nowhere in the Democratic-majority Senate, according to the Associated Press.
Controversy arose because the National Defense Authorization Act contains add-ons blocking abortion coverage, diversity initiatives at the Pentagon and transgender care that deeply divided the chamber, the AP reported.
Friday’s voted capped a tumultuous week for McCarthy as conservatives essentially drove the agenda, forcing their colleagues to consider their ideas for the annual bill that has been approved by Congress unfailingly since World War II.
“I think he’s doing great because we are moving through — it was like over 1,500 amendments — and we’re moving through them,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. She told reporters she changed her mind to support the bill after McCarthy offered her a seat on the committee that will negotiate the final version with the Senate.
Democrats, in a joint leadership statement, said they were voting against the bill because Republicans “turned what should be a meaningful investment in our men and women in uniform into an extreme and reckless legislative joyride.”
“Extreme MAGA Republicans have chosen to hijack the historically bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act to continue attacking reproductive freedom and jamming their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people,” said the statement from Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Pete Aguilar of California.
The defense bill is in keeping with President Joe Biden’s budget request. The funding itself is to be allocated later, when Congress handles the appropriation bills, as is the normal process.
McCarthy noted in a news release dollars could also flow to the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, noted the National Defense Authorization Act also provides the largest pay increase — 5.2% — to military personnel in 20 years.
Dave Janiec, China Lake Alliance's executive director, noted in a phone interview aerospace, defense and renewable energy increasingly grow more important in Kern County as revenues from oil and agriculture dramatically fall.
But the impact of China Lake goes much farther than creating prosperity in Kern County.
"We greatly appreciate Speaker McCarthy’s foresight and leadership in engaging China Lake to maintain our historic global edge in national defense during these increasingly challenging times," Janiec said in a statement.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.