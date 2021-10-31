The Kern County Public Works Department is holding household hazardous waste collection events in November that allow residents to drive up and drop off such items free of charge.
Commercial and business waste is not accepted.
Events are set for:
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Kern Valley Transfer Station: 6092 Wulstein Ave.
Residential hazardous waste can also be dropped off at permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities:
• Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard St., is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday.
• Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin St., is open from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of every other month, November included.
• Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 Bowman Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
People transporting materials are reminded to carry no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container; make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled; do not mix materials; and keep materials separated and away from passengers.
