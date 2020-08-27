The Kern County Public Works Department hosts monthly household hazardous waste collection events throughout the county. Residents can drive-up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events. They are for residential hazardous waste only. No commercial or business waste will be accepted.
The next event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
Additionally, residential hazardous waste can also be dropped off at the Mojave KCSWF is located at 17035 Finnin St. and is open from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday every other month (January, March, May, July, September, November).
When traveling with household hazardous waste to any event or facility, it’s important to practice safe procedures. Follow these safety guidelines:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Do not mix materials.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
What is household hazardous waste? Residential hazardous wastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment. These products include household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products and fluids. Even though a product can be easily purchased at the local store, it can still be harmful to you, your family and the environment.
For more information on household hazardous waste, collection events, and guidelines, visit us at www.kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste/ and follow us on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.
