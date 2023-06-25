The first of two workshops related to the development of a new Housing Element for the city of Tehachapi took place June 21 with five members of the public present.

Attendees included local architect Alex Kosich, who designed and developed Mill Street Cottages in Tehachapi; Sandy Chavez of the Salvation Army; Dee Zimmerman of Family Life Pregnancy Center; and area residents James Tetreault and Ted Wyman.

Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.