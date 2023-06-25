The first of two workshops related to the development of a new Housing Element for the city of Tehachapi took place June 21 with five members of the public present.
Attendees included local architect Alex Kosich, who designed and developed Mill Street Cottages in Tehachapi; Sandy Chavez of the Salvation Army; Dee Zimmerman of Family Life Pregnancy Center; and area residents James Tetreault and Ted Wyman.
Development Services Director Jay Schlosser and Development Services Technician Jen Paolozzi represented the city of Tehachapi, along with City Clerk Tori Marsh. Schlosser introduced Director David Bergman and Lead Associate Ethan Stan of Lisa Wise Consulting Inc. The two made a virtual presentation about the work that the firm has done so far to prepare for the development of the new Housing Element.
In March, the Tehachapi City Council approved a $178,035 contract with the consulting company to revise the city’s Housing Element. The same company developed the current element, adopted in late 2015, as well as the city’s most recent zoning code and side code update.
Since 1969, cities and counties in California have been required to adequately plan to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community. Review of housing elements — a part of the general plan — is the mechanism the state uses to determine whether local governments provide an environment that doesn’t restrict housing development.
Kern County is also developing an updated housing element to cover unincorporated areas of the county.
The Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA (pronounced by planners as ree-nah), sets the number of housing units the city or county must plan for. For the city of Tehachapi, the RHNA in the 2015 plan — to cover through June 2023 — was 483 units. In the previous period (2006 to 2013), the RHNA was 454 housing units. And the new housing element must tackle a much larger allocation — planning for 902 residential units over the next seven or eight years.
Although a number of plans for new housing have been approved in the city of Tehachapi, relatively few residences have been built. In August, when construction began on 55 homes approved on lots of the former Alta Estates subdivision, Schlosser said only about 50 new homes had been built within the previous 10 years.
NOT JUST A NUMBER
The RHNA isn’t just a number. It includes allocations for housing to serve various income locations. The city’s RHNA calls for the Housing Element to address housing needs for four levels of low income, median income and moderate-income households.
Most housing developed in recent years has been for households of moderate income and above.
Although the city approved the 995-unit Sage Ranch development in August 2021, Schlosser said that construction of the proposed project over seven years will not address the city’s lower-income housing needs.
DEMOGRAPHICS
The city’s demographics and housing inventory will be an important part of the new Housing Element.
Consultants provided information that showed the city’s population as 12,939, with a median age of 37.8 years. According to data presented at the meeting, the city’s population is 51.5% white, non-Hispanic.
But the data includes people incarcerated at the California Correctional Institution, which is officially within city limits.
According to data provided by the consultants, the city’s population dropped between the 2010 and 2020 counts by the U.S. Census Bureau. The drop was largely because of a reduction in the population at CCI, which was 5,927 in 2010 and 3,540 in 2020. In Census data, CCI’s population is reflected as individuals living in group quarters. As of the latest report from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation last Wednesday, CCI’s population had dropped further to 1,628. With the closure of Facility D by the end of the month, it may drop even more.
At this point, the consultants have determined that the city population, not counting incarcerated people, was 9,299 at the 2020 Census, up by 9.5% from 2010.
Comparing other demographics, including age and racial background, with the previous Housing Element and other data, it appeared more work is needed to reflect residents of the city who are not incarcerated at CCI. Schlosser said the consultants will work to refine the demographics.
CITY PLANNING
Aside from meeting state requirements, Schlosser said the city has worked since at least 2011 to support a vibrant downtown with housing.
“We seek developers who are going to fulfill the vision … outlined (in the city’s plan) for residential downtown and higher density,” he said.
But the city doesn’t actually recruit developers, Schlosser noted.
“We don't feel the need to because we tend to have … for our size, (a) steady stream of interested developers,” he said. “It's very economy-based, and this is the hard thing between marrying state mandates (with) outcomes. Housing rises and falls almost entirely based upon the quality of the economy. When the economy is up, and material costs are down … you get the right cocktail — factors that affect what it cost to build a house and make a profit on that house.”
When those factors are present, he said, the city hears from potential developers.
“Remember, the city’s not obligated to build these houses,” he said. “We’re obligated to prove that we are not producing barriers for this number of housing (units being built).
“We wish to comply with the state regulations,” Schlosser added. “We’re not the state’s problem. We’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing. We zone land, we make it available for residential. We zone an array of land for an array of densities of housing. If somebody brings us a senior development or … affordable development, we will process that development in accordance with the law.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
The consultants will continue their work on the draft Housing Element. At 4 p.m. on Monday, July 10, a joint City Council and Planning Commission Study Session about the Housing Element will be held. It is open to the public in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
The current Housing Element can be reviewed online at bit.ly/3NO1mwM. There will be other opportunities for public comment once the draft is complete later this year.
