Tehachapi may not have many of the signs of a housing shortage that plague other cities, but there are still plenty of housing-related problems locally.
Development Services Director Jay Schlosser was making notes as attendees at a workshop for an update of the city of Tehachapi’s housing element shared some of the problems. The workshop was held Monday, July 10.
Attendees said people who would like to live — or continue living — in Tehachapi face problems including:
• Seniors — including people who have lived in other outlying communities — have trouble finding smaller housing units when their needs change.
• Single-parent households — and grandparents raising grandchildren — struggle to find housing they can afford.
• Walmart employees commute from Mojave Desert communities because they can’t find housing locally.
• Young people return from college and find jobs but continue living with parents because they can’t find affordable housing.
• Would-be homebuyers using VA or FHA financing are often outbid by cash buyers from out of the area.
The workshop was the second of two held by the city as part of preparation of a housing element to replace one adopted in January 2015.
The state of California requires cities and counties to show that the local jurisdictions aren’t hindering development. The state does not require local governments to actually build housing — but new legislation requires greater scrutiny of city and county zoning and regulations.
The city’s last housing element — adopted in January 2015 — showed a need for 483 housing units to be built in the city by the end of this year. Data presented by the city’s consultants at Monday’s workshop showed only 45 new residential units were built in the city since then.
With the housing element currently being developed, the city has a much larger target — the new allocation calls for 902 residential units to be built over the next seven or eight years.
In addition to city officials, members of the public present included Sandy Chavez of the Salvation Army, James Tetreault of St. Vincent de Paul, Dee Zimmerman of Family Life Pregnancy Center, Jeanette Pauer of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Peggy Horn of Coldwell Banker Best Realty.
The session was billed as a joint workshop for the Tehachapi City Council and Planning Commission, but only four members of the commission and one member of the council were present.
Planning Commissioners present were Chairperson Kim Nixon, Vice Chairperson Linda Hollinsworth, Daryl Christensen and Steve Hamblin. Councilman Phil Smith was the only member of the City Council present. Schlosser said some council members were not available due to personal commitments.
‘Low income’ challenge
Although the city has projects in its “development pipeline” that may produce new housing units — including the planned 995-unit Sage Ranch subdivision — proposed projects are expected to provide housing opportunities for people with “above moderate” income levels. There are no projects in the city’s pipeline for extremely low, very low, low or moderate income levels.
Data shared by the city’s consultants at Monday afternoon’s meeting showed a shortfall of 305 units for the lowest income levels and 163 units for moderate income level households.
Schlosser said the city may actually meet some of the lower income housing needs but that the state doesn’t count units as “low income” if they aren’t developed with covenants — deed restrictions that require units to be rent-controlled into the future.
“There (are) only a limited number of developers up and down the state of California who want to do that kind of housing,” he said. “Market rate housing — developers know how to do… It you know what it costs to buy the land, what it costs to develop the land, what cost to buy the lumber…”
But developments targeted at lower income groups, with subsidies provided by the state or federal government in exchange for covenants, are more challenging, Schlosser said. They involved a lot more paperwork and commitment by the developer.
Although there are successful examples of such developments within the city, he said, generally, developers will choose larger markets like Bakersfield for such projects.
Still, Schlosser said, there may be programs the city could use to help the housing problems. These might include providing infrastructure to make lower income housing projects more feasible.
The ‘fairness’ lens
Although far fewer new housing units were built between 2015 and this year than the last housing element showed were possible, the city may have to make a few changes for the new document to pass muster with the state.
In Monday’s presentation, the consultants said Tehachapi has plenty of vacant residential land zoned for appropriate densities. But the city may need to make some changes.
State law is specific to requirements for multi-family housing, accessory dwelling units, manufactured houses and mobile homes, housing for agricultural employees, supportive housing and transitional housing, emergency shelters and housing for people with disabilities.
According to the consultants, the city’s existing regulations already satisfy many of these requirements.
But regulations for ADUs — sometimes called “granny units” — may need a minor update and several city zones must be “tweaked to permit community care facilities, transitional housing and supportive housing,” the consultants said. “Generally, zones which allow single-family homes must regulate other ‘residential’ uses in the same manner,” they noted.
Estimates of the city’s fees for typical projects — from permit fees to “impact fees” for water and sewer services — will be included in the housing element. These and descriptions of the city’s typical process for approving residential development will be evaluated for compliance with state law.
The new housing element also must be reviewed through the lens of what the state calls “affirmatively further fair housing,” the consultants said. The city’s inventory of suitable land will be examined to ensure that it does not reinforce segregation by race, income or disability status.
So far, they said, no areas within the city are drastically different from others in terms of access to economic opportunity or exposure to environmental threats. And no areas are identified as being “sensitive communities” at-risk of displacement.
The city has 3,899 housing units, according to the 2020 Census, consultants reported. Of those, about 65 percent are owner-occupied, and the remainder are rented. About 1,500 households within the city are considered lower-income (46.9%).
What’s next?
David Bergman and Ethan Stan of Lisa Wise Consulting, Inc. — the firm the city will pay about $178,000 to produce the housing element — will incorporate input from community members at Monday’s workshop to complete the technical analysis. They will draft the full housing element and identify goals, policies and programs and release a draft in the fall.
There will be opportunities for public review and input before the document is approved by the Planning Commission and eventually adopted by the Tehachapi City Council.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
