The question was asked almost as soon as pandemic school shutdowns commenced in March 2020 — how would students be affected?
Dozens of studies have been published — but the local impact might be discerned by a review of data reported at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Board of Trustees for Tehachapi Unified School District.
Noting that the district uses data to both identify student needs and plan and implement responses, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said there are three types of learning loss — academic, social and emotional.
The district has used one-time COVID funds to help address the learning loss. The funds have helped pay for a plethora of tools and resources with so many acronyms that a glossary might be helpful.
Key to the data-driven approach are what Larson-Everson called universal screeners. Think of them as computer applications that compile information about students and produce data allowing teachers to target instruction, track progress and more. The district uses two products — i-Ready and FastBridge.
According to the district’s 2022-23 Local Control and Accountability Plan, iReady English language arts and math assessments are used in grades K-8 three times a year and FastBridge was utilized as the universal screener for students in grades 9-12. The tools allow teachers to track student progress throughout the school year and can also help teachers better plan lessons, including enrichment and interventions.
In addition to the assessment tools, the district has added school social workers and elementary school vice principals and increased campus supervision. Instructional coaches have been employed, along with more professional development and teacher collaboration days.
In addition to the academic tools, the district uses a program called Panorama to measure social and emotional learning metrics including supportive relationships, growth mindset, self-efficacy and positive feelings. Other measures of school climate and engagement — including expulsion and suspension rates and chronic absenteeism — are also tracked.
Efforts to improve the school climate include the district-wide Capturing Kids Hearts program, outdoor camps and college field trips.
Social workers were added last year. Larson-Everson said that during the 2021-22 school year there were 471 social worker referrals, 287 social emotional learning mini-lessons in classrooms, 81 home visits and 658 individual student meetings, in addition to small group meetings supporting a variety of needs.
The data
The data makes it clear that these interventions and efforts are needed.
Included in the superintendent’s presentation were results from CAASP testing conducted in the spring of 2019 — before the pandemic — and last spring.
The CAASP is the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress. There is no data available for the 2019-20 school year because testing did not take place due to the pandemic-related school closures. And participation in testing during 2020-21 was limited.
Presenting results from last spring’s testing that was released by the state in August, Larson-Everson noted that overall, only 22 percent of TUSD students met or exceeded state math standards in 2022 compared to 31.49 percent in 2019. That’s a drop of 9.49 percent.
The drop in English language arts was even greater. In 2019, 46.91 percent of TUSD students met or exceeded standards but in 2022 it was only 36 percent — a drop of 10.91 percent.
The district’s scores were also compared with all of Kern County. The result showed that TUSD students scored higher in math than Kern County's average in both 2019 and 2022 — but saw a larger drop than countywide. And countywide, student scores for English language arts were lower than Tehachapi’s in 2019 — but higher than TUSD in the most recent testing.
And, according to data on the California Department of Education’s website, the percentage of TUSD students meeting or exceeding standards in math and English language arts in 2019 (before the pandemic) was already below the state average. The district was at 46.91 percent for English language arts compared to the state average of 51.10 percent. And for math the district was at 31.49 percent compared to 39.73 percent statewide.
The Panorama data reflecting social and emotional learning metrics compares TUSD scores to a national benchmark.
In most areas, the results from fall 2022 were better than those from fall 2020. However, there were drops in the “positive feelings” scores of grades 3-5 and grades 6-12.
Compared to national benchmarks, the district’s scores varied with four of eight rankings ranging from the 50th to 80th percentile and the rest falling lower.
Larson-Everson said the district will continue to evaluate its tools and strategies as school officials measure and reflect on student progress throughout the school year.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.