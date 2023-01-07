Links were provided in an earlier article about the new Facilities Advisory Committee established by the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District at its Dec. 13 meeting.
Changes in the online location of those files have created technical difficulties with the links.
To locate the bylaws and an application to serve on the FAC, visit the district’s website at tehachapiusd.com, then click on “Current Board Agenda” under the district logo in the upper left hand area of the web page. Once you are on the agenda page, open the Dec. 13 agenda file and scroll to Item 3 under the Superintendent section. PDF files for the application and bylaws can be found with that item.
As specified by the bylaws for the FAC, which were also approved by the board, it will be made up of one parent representative from each school — Cummings Valley, Golden Hills, Tompkins, Jacobsen Middle School, Tehachapi High and TILA (Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy) — plus three community members. Additionally, there will be one representative each from the California School Employees Association, the Tehachapi Association of Teachers and Confidential-Management staff. One student from grades 6 to 10, and two school board members (Tyler Napier and Tracy Kelly) will bring the voting members of the committee to 15.
